Today, Azerbaijan has confirmed 76 new coronavirus cases in the country, Report informs, citing the Task Force under the Cabinet of Minister. Twenty-eight recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

So far, Azerbaijan has 2 060 confirmed cases, 1 508 recoveries, and 26 deaths.

The treatment of 526 people (21 are in critical, 27 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

During the past period, the country has conducted 164,481 tests to identify new cases of infection.