Azerbaijan reports 165 new COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries

As many as 165 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 78 others recovered in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Two patients born in 1949 and 1957 with positive coronavirus, passed away.

So far, Azerbaijan has 4 568 confirmed cases. A total of 2 897 patients have recovered from the disease, while 54 others died. The treatment of 1 617 people (49 are in critical, 63 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway. A total of 273,411 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.