Azerbaijan reports 106 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 106 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 59 others recovered in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli told a briefing of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers on May 22.

According to him, 71 and 58 years old patients who tested positive for the virus, passed away.

"So far, Azerbaijan has 3,855 confirmed cases. A total of 2,399 patients have recovered from the disease, while 46 others died. The treatment of 1,410 people (48 are in critical, 61 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway. A total of 259,155 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country," TABIB Chairman said.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first coronavirus case in February. The country imposed a month-long lockdown on March 24 and extended it until May 31.

The country has extended the nationwide quarantine until May 31. However, the government eased the restrictions on some fields, opening shoes, clothing, electronics and home appliances stores, and many others, except those in shopping centers and malls.

Analyzing the global situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan extended the ongoing border closure until May 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Considering the country's sanitary and epidemiological situation related to the pandemic, the total number of infected people, and the dynamics of recoveries, the Azerbaijani government decided to ease some restrictions from May 18.