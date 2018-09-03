Azerbaijan prevents import of 25 tonnes of potato containing harmful organisms from Iran

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Phytosanitary inspectors of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency found harmful organisms during the inspection of the potato planned to be sent to Gullu-80 LLC from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the Agency, the harmful organism is supposed to be the Colorado potato beetle (Leptinotorsa decemlineata Say). A sample was taken from the product and the vermin and sent to the laboratory of the Food Safety Agency. The results of analyses showed that the product contained the Colorado potato beetle which is considered a quarantine pest.

Taking into account the danger of this pest, an appeal was sent to the State Customs Committee with the request to return the 24,700 tonnes of product, which was detained by Gosha Tepe customs post of the Bilasuvar Customs Office, to Iran.