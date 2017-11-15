Azerbaijan launches state control over Tramadol 50 mg

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We regularly warn pharmacies not to illegally sell psychotropic substances and controlled medicines".

Report informs, Deputy Health Minister Elsevar Aghayev told reporters.

The deputy minister said that the list of controlled medicines has been approved and is constantly updated by Milli Majlis: "Recently, the Ministry of Health has appealed to the Chairman of the Commission, Ali Hasanov, to include Tramadol 50 mg in the list".

Aghayev added that pharmacies should be careful about sale of these medicines: "Under the legislation, the Ministry of Health has been given some authorities regarding inspections. Not every pharmacy allowed to sell such medicines. Special permission is required for this purpose. Number of such pharmacies doesn't exceed 10%".