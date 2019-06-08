Azerbaijan drafts a bill allowing heart transplantation

"We are very pleased with successes achieved by Azerbaijan in the field of cardiac surgery, but in our surgery is necessary for heart transplantation".

Report informs, chairman of the Healthcare committee at Milli Majlis, academician Ahliman Amiraslanov said at 6th International Congress "Baku Heart Days".

He noted that a ‘pleiad’ of cardiovascular surgeons has now formed in Azerbaijan: "We have good cardiologists thanks to the policy pursued by the state in the field of health.

Azerbaijani specialists carry out the most difficult heart surgeries. Most of these specialists have been trained in leading universities in Turkey. Now, cardiac operations are successfully performed even in the regions of the republic. We are very pleased with that. Sadly, even with highly qualified specialists, we do not have heart transplants. However, the new bill will allow this to be done. "