Azerbaijan develops document on deceased donor transplantation

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ "76 kidney, 9 liver transplantations have been carried out at the Central Hospital of Oil Workers".

Report informs, Mirjalal Kazimi, Head of Surgery and Organ Transplantation Department of the hospital told a press conference.

According to him, 22% of operated patients are children: "The youngest is 5 years old. No death observed after surgery this year. Unfortunately, despite number of patients increases, number of donors is small and inverse proportion. The most common ways of increasing donor pools is deceased donor organ transplantation".

Kazimi noted that crossmatch organ transplantation was carried out for the patients, which failed to find organ donor: "That is, patients change donors in line with their blood groups, which is mainly related to the patients with blood groups II and III. One pair underwent such surgery this year. Three pair are expected to be operated this way next year".

He added that a conception considering deceased donor transplantation is being developed by the state.

The department head said that 9 patients from Georgia and one from Russia applied to the Hospital for transplantation.