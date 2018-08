Baku. 25 November.REPORT.AZ/ Increasing of anemia among children under 18 in Azerbaijan observed.

Report was told in State Statistics Committee, number of registered children under initial diagnosis made 20 302 to 2013, but this figure made more than 24 thousand (24 769) last year.

Increase is recorded in total number of suffering children registered at treatment and preventive institutions on that disease. Thus, 23 398 children (22 172, 2013 year) suffering anemia registered last year.

In addition, increase in iodine, vitamin A deficiency also observed at the same age period. Iodine deficiency observed in 409 (176, 2013 year) children last year and vitamin A deficiency in 46 (44, 2013 year).