Ambulances of hospitals of 4 surrounding regions in Azerbaijan involved to Shirvan

Shirvan. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ambulances of surrounding 4 regions central hospitals have been involved to carry the persons, injured during the incident at 'Araz' plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry (MDI) in Shirvan city of Azerbaijan.

Regional correspondent of Report New Agency was told in the Shirvan City Central Hospital.

Report was told at the Ministry of Health, provision of medical aid to the persons, injured in Shirvan incident, is under personal control of Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev.

Notably, according to the latest information, number of injured up to 20, one of them is in a critical condition.