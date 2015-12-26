​About 2,000 open-heart surgery done this year in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Since the beginning of the year, 14 people were transferred liver, 78 patients have had endoprothese surgery. Thousands of patients, including 391 children have had cardiac surgery.

Report informs, this was stated by the head of the Health Ministry's Medical Aid department Gulmirza Poladov at a meeting on the results of 2015.

He said that facilities under the authority of Ministry of Health this year had made nearly 2, 000 open-heart operations: "This year, we have made a liver transplantation to 7 Georgian citizens and 1 Kazakhstan citizen, and 5 Georgian citizens have had kidney transplantation."

The department chief also noted that 52 people had addressed the Commission in a short time. Cochlear implantation surgery to 4 children has been successfully implemented by the state."

The ministry official added that this year 6,935,000 people, including 1,695,000 children had been involved in various medical examinations.