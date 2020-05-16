​29 Azerbaijanis test positive for coronavirus upon return from Kyiv

Azerbaijan is continuing to evacuate its nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 14, as many as 197 citizens returned to the country via a charter flight from Kyiv to Baku. All the citizens were examined and quarantined upon return. Unfortunately, 29 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva made the remarks, Report says.

The spokesperson also highlighted the importance of observing isolation rules and avoiding travel according to the strict recommendations of the World Health Organization.

So far, Azerbaijan has 3 138 confirmed cases, 1 944 recoveries, and 36 deaths. The treatment of 1 158 people (41 are in critical, 52 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

A total of 158 people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 58 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of May 16.

A total of 220,363 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

The country imposed a month-long lockdown on March 24 and extended it until May 31.

The government began to lift some restrictions last week, allowing shops, beauty salons and hairdressers to reopen in Baku and some other regions.

Azerbaijan will allow cafes and restaurants to reopen in the capital Baku and other big cities on Monday, but working hours and the number of customers will be restricted.

The SMS-controlled system of going out will be lifted, as will a ban on those over 65 leaving their homes. Walking on the street and in parks will also be allowed but in small groups only.