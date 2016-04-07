Zakharova: Meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian and Iranian FMs is important for economic development and stability of the region

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Today's Baku meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran is important for economic development and political stability of the region."

Report was told by spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. She added that a more detailed information on the meeting was given by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference after the talks.

Notably, on April 7, Baku hosted a trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The sides have discussed topical issues of cooperation and regional issues.