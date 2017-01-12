Zakharova: Bilateral relations between Russia and Azerbaijan will develop

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ "There are a number of issues between Russia and Azerbaijan that have been identified in the past and should be implemented in the future."

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova saidat the briefing commenting on the prospects of development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in 2017.

"We have developed and developing these relations.Most importantly, all relevant position papers that define the direction of development and implementation of Russian policy say that bilateral relations with Azerbaijan will develop, "- said M.Zaharova.