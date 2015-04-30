Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The United States must be consistent in its treatment of post-Soviet separatist conflicts.

Report informs, it was said in The Washington Times.

US support for Ukraine, not for Azerbaijan?the name given to an article.

According to the author of the material, the sequence with respect to the territorial integrity is the key to peace.

These past months, the White House and Congress have rightly supported Ukraine against the direct Russian military-involved separatist aggression and attack on their territorial integrity. America, therefore, continues to threaten further sanctions and consequences against Russia.

But why is America not doing the same for its ally in the Caucasus region, for Azerbaijan? Where is the consistency necessary for a sustainable and successful U.S. foreign policy? For more than 20 years, Armenia has waged an ongoing, illegal occupation and ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh and seven other adjacent regions of Azerbaijan— in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Nagorno-Karabakh and these other districts have historically belonged to Azerbaijanand have been recognized as belonging to Azerbaijan by the international community. Yet, they have remained under Armenian occupation for more than two decades, since 1992.

International law clearly supports Azerbaijan’s position. Therefore, the Armenia-Azerbaijanconflict should be settled in accordance with the existing United Nations resolutions on the conflict and should be solved unequivocally.

The United States must stand up not just for Ukraine, but the broad principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty. The U.S. must be consistent in their assessment of conflicts in Ukraine, Georgia and Azerbaijan. Belatedly, many now admit that had we been more consistent vis-a-vis conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and in Georgia early on, the tragic events in Ukraine could have been avoided.

Inconsistent policy poses a risk not only for US allies, but also to the principles of freedom and respect for international law and the "base of regional stability" in general, the author concludes.