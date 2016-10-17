Vladimir Putin congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occassion of the 25th anniversary of the restoration of the state independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the letter reads below:

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please, accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the restoration of the state independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Everyone is aware of Azerbaijan's achievements in addressing the topical issues of socio-economic, scientific and technical development over the past 25 years. Your country has rightly gained high reputation on the international arena. I am pleased to note that based on strong traditions of good neighborliness and mutual respect, Russia-Azerbaijan relations continue to dynamically develop in the spirit of strategic partnership.

I am confident that through joint efforts we will further strengthen our bilateral constructive relations in all areas, as well as closely coordinate our efforts in addressing international issues.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, please accept my heartfelt wishes for your robust health, welfare and success, and peace and prosperity of Azerbaijani citizens."