Vitali Klitschko will pay a visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko intends to visit Azerbaijan in the near future.

Report informs, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku, Alexander Mishchenko said.

According to him, V.Klitschko has already accepted the invitation of Baku executive authority, preparation is underway regarding duration of the visit and agenda.

A.Mishchenko also said that the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev plans to pay an official visit to Ukraine in 2017.

"Currently, preparations for the visit as well as coordination with presidential administrations of the two countries are underway. We are ready to receive the Azerbaijani President", Mishchenko said.