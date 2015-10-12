Vietnam-Azerbaijan friendship association established

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Nghiem Vu Khai, Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations, was elected as the association’s chairman and will lead its 39-member executive board in the 2015-2020 tenure, Report informs referring to the Vietnamese media.

VUFO President Vu Xuan Hong said in a speech that the association would widen its networking efforts to include Azerbaijani businesses, training and research establishments, and mass organisations. It would also promote stronger ties in economics, trade, culture, education, arts, health care, environment and tourism.

On the occasion, Hong also called for the Azerbaijan Embassy’s support. He said he hoped it would introduce the association to potential partners working in various fields, improving relations between the two peoples.

He expressed his belief that the association would find success under the leadership of its executive board.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Anar Imanov pledged to work closely with VUFO and the association to launch programmes promoting Vietnam-Azerbaijan ties.

Chairman Khai vowed to work hard to raise mutual understanding between the two peoples, while fulfilling goals set by the association.