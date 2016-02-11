Vienna hosts a meeting of OSCE Permanent Council with participation of Azerbaijani Deputy FM

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Vienna hosts a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council. Report informs, today's meeting is attending by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov, who will deliver a speech.

It is expected that the meeting will discuss issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE, as well as the current situation around Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

The Permanent Council is the main permanent body for the development of OSCE decisions, it meets weekly in Vienna to discuss the current situation in the OSCE area of attention and to make appropriate decisions.