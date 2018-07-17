Vice Prime Minister: Azerbaijan is a valuable strategic partner of Romania

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is a valuable strategic partner for Romania.

Report informs citing the Romanian media, Deputy Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall said at a meeting with the Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov.

The meeting focused on deepening the strategic partnership between Romania and Azerbaijan, especially in the field of economic cooperation, supporting Azerbaijan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2020-2021, strengthening the dialogue between the EU and NATO and Azerbaijan, as well as the development of cooperation with the International Center Nizami Ganjavi.

"The development of the economic aspect of strategic partnership with Azerbaijan is of great interest for both states. Also, during the presidency of the EU Council Romania will advocate the strengthening of relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan, " - Romanian Deputy Prime Minister said.