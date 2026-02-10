Vance: US plans to deliver several new boats to Azerbaijan

The United States plans to deliver several new boats to Azerbaijan to strengthen the country's territorial waters, US Vice President J.D. Vance said while delivering a joint statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

He noted that there is a wide range of cooperation between the two countries and that Washington intends to strengthen the partnership not only in security but also in the economy.

"We have a lot to discuss and announce. We could spend the whole day here talking about positive developments," Vance said.

He added, "I am also proud to announce that, as far as I know, I was one of the first to fly over the ‘Trump Route," which will connect the two parts of Azerbaijan (with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic – ed.). We hope this will promote economic cooperation, collaboration in natural resources and critical minerals, and help consolidate this historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia."