Vance: US plans to deliver several new boats to Azerbaijan
- 10 February, 2026
- 19:35
The United States plans to deliver several new boats to Azerbaijan to strengthen the country's territorial waters, US Vice President J.D. Vance said while delivering a joint statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.
He noted that there is a wide range of cooperation between the two countries and that Washington intends to strengthen the partnership not only in security but also in the economy.
"We have a lot to discuss and announce. We could spend the whole day here talking about positive developments," Vance said.
He added, "I am also proud to announce that, as far as I know, I was one of the first to fly over the ‘Trump Route," which will connect the two parts of Azerbaijan (with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic – ed.). We hope this will promote economic cooperation, collaboration in natural resources and critical minerals, and help consolidate this historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia."