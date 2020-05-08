US urges to respect territorial integrity of all states

The United States called on the international community to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

Report says, citing a joint statement by the US Secretary of State and the Foreign Ministers of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"We would like to remind all members of the international community that lasting international security, stability, and peace require genuine and permanent respect for international law, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. Studying the brutal lessons of World War II, we urge the international community to join us in firmly rejecting the concept of spheres of influence and adhering to the principle of equality of all sovereign nations."