US supports Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity: Leyla Abdullayeva

The Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva has commented on the reports of the Armenian media on the US Minnesota State Senate's approval of a resolution "recognizing" the so-called regime established in Azerbaijan's occupied territories.

"This paper, introduced as a bill of the Minnesota State Senate and signed by Senator Mary Kiffmeyer, the Senate Secretary and Chair of the Rules and Administration Committee, is a personal statement made by Senator M. Kiffmeyer and a symbolic gesture as reported by the Senate Office. The approval of such a paper does not require any voting, and the State does not accept this paper as an official document. The paper allegedly "recognizing" the illegitimate regime in the occupied territories of our country is a symbolic document signed by the senator without being put to the vote and reviewed by the Senate," Abdullayeva said.

"The recognition of any institution as a "state" is beyond the competence of a State Legislature. As for the position at the federal level, the US supports Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized.