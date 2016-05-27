US President Barack Obama offers Republic Day congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The President of the United States of America, Barack Obama has sent a congratulation letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occassion of 98th anniversary of Republic Day - May 28.

“On behalf of the United States, I congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on the 98th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s founding as the world’s first Muslim-majority secular democracy. I also congratulate you on this milestone 25th anniversary since Azerbaijan regained independence,” Report informs the US President said in his message.

“Azerbaijan has made great progress in the past quarter century, particularly as an energy leader supporting Europe’s energy security and diversification. We appreciate Azerbaijan’s cooperation on security, including counterterrorism efforts, and are proud to serve with Azerbaijan in NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. We stand ready to assist Azerbaijan as it advances security, prosperity, and freedom of expression for all its citizens. We also will continue working with Azerbaijan toward the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict so that Azerbaijan and its neighbors may enjoy peace and stability.”

“The peoples of Azerbaijan and the United States enjoy strong ties, and we look forward to further strengthening our cultural, political, and economic ties. Please accept my best wishes as you celebrate Republic Day,” Barack Obama said.