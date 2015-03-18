 Top
    US Embassy in Azerbaijan celebrates Novruz holiday

    Ambassador congratulated the people of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ An event dedicated to Novruz holiday hosted in the US Ambassador's residence in Azerbaijan. 

    Report informs, the event was attended by the embassy staff and their families. US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta thanked guests for attending the event and congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

    "Novruz is a celebration of a new life", Cekuta said. He noted that the US is interested in the development of Azerbaijan and its prosperity.

    Later the dance group Sema performed.

    The celebration was continued by Azerbaijani music and dance. The guests were offered to taste the national dishes.

    In conclusion, the participants of the event jumped over the fire.

