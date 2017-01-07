US Embassy: Ambassador Cekuta expected to continue as Ambassador in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ "American ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the President of the United States whose personal representatives they are. As a long-serving member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service, Ambassador Cekuta is expected to continue as Ambassador here", Report was told in the US Embassy to Azerbaijan press-service.

Accordin to the New York Times, US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition staff has issued a blanket edict requiring politically appointed ambassadors to leave their overseas posts by Inauguration Day, according to several American diplomats familiar with the plan, breaking with decades of precedent by declining to provide even the briefest of grace periods.