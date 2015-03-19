​UN Secretary-General congratulates on Nowruz

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon congratulated all the people celebrating Nowruz holiday. Report informs, in his congratulatory message Pan Ki-moon noted that " the annual observance of Nowruz is a wonderful opportunity for people to join together to celebrate cultural diversity, dialogue and mutual respect".

"This ancient New Year tradition coincides with the arrival of spring, giving rise to a rich array of customs, rituals and festivities, from communities in Western, Central and Southern Asia, to the Caucasus, Balkans and other regions" - Ban Ki-moon stated in his message.

The UN Secretary General also noted that Nowruz is inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, under UNESCO’s Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

"I wish joyous and peaceful celebrations to all. May the spirit of Nowruz live on throughout the year" - Ban Ki-moon stated.