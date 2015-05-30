UN Secretary-General congratulated President of Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon congratulated the President of Azerbaijan on May 28 - Republic Day, Report informs the text of the greeting reads:

"I am pleased to congratulate the people and government of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day.

This year United Nations marks the 70th anniversary.This increasing responsibility to double our commitment to the work of building peace, development of our efforts to protect human rights.I am confident that our joint efforts on sustainable development will contribute tothe interests of the whole world.

Each country contributes to our joint efforts. I will continue to rely on the active participation and leadership.Goals can be achieved only through joint efforts of development.