UN General Assembly adopts budget for 2016-2017

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ UN General Assembly adopted a 5.4 bln USD budget for 2016-2017 with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon saying that UN funding continues to diminish.

Report informs citing the TASS, Ban Ki-moon also expressed confidence that next year the United Nations will act on its plans to contribute to creating a more peaceful and healthy environment on this planet.

"The budget you have approved reflects the difficult global financial reality we have faced for a number of years. Funding continues to shrink – while demands on the United Nations grow," Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday, stressing that the financial health of the organization depends on contributions from all member-states.

According to the UN Secretary General, certain UN resources will be reduced, but the goals set for the following two years should be covered.

"I commend the Assembly’s decision to support the follow-up and review of our efforts to reach the Sustainable Development Goals and carry out the financing for development agenda. The Assembly has also decided to reduce resources under Public Information and Common Support Services even more than the efficiencies I identified. This presents some challenges, especially at this critical juncture," Ban Ki-moon said.

A revised scale of assessments for sharing regular budgetary costs and those of peacekeeping operations will now be enforced, the UN Secretary General said.