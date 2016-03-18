UK and Norway welcome Presidential decree of pardon

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ The British Minister for Europe, David Lidington welcomed the order of pardon has signed byAzerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev yesterday.

Report informs, D.Lidington hailed this as a positive development.

He also added that the UK is ready to continue to work in partnership with Azerbaijan on issues such as human rights and development of democracy.

Notably, earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Borge Brende also welcomed the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

On March 17, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree of pardon. It affected 148 people, including well-known persons. For example, former Head of the Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Akif Muradverdiyev, Chairman of the "Human Rights" Club Rasul Jafarov, journalist Parviz Hashimli, Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Statehood Party Nemat Panahli, Deputy Chairmen of Musavat Party Tofig Yagublu and Yadigar Sadigov, activist form Musavat Party Siraj Kerimli, Co-founder and Chairman "Democracy Studies center" Anar Mammadli, human rights activist Taleh Khasmammadov, NIDA members Mahammad Azizov, Rashad Akhundov, Rashad Hasanov, Omar Mammadov, Editor-in-Chief of "Talysh Sado" newspaper Hilal Mammadov.