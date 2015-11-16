U.S. Department of Justice holds “Core Judicial Skills” seminar for 25 Azerbaijani judges

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The United States, through the Department of Justice’s Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training office (OPDAT), is holding a three-day “Core Judicial Skills” seminar for 25 Azerbaijani judges on November 16, Report was told in US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The seminar is part of an ongoing professional exchange between Azerbaijani and U.S. judges. Topics for the seminar will include evidence-based adjudication; judicial opinion writing; judicial ethics; and sentencing. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kendall Newman from the U.S. District Court in Sacramento, United States Attorney John Vaudreuil from the Western District of Wisconsin, and U.S. Embassy Resident Legal Advisor James Benedetto will present the course.

Deputy Chief of Mission Dereck Hogan delivered remarks at the opening of the course.

"The seminar is an important component of U.S.-Azerbaijani cooperation in the judicial sector", stated in the Embassy.