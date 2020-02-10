TURKPA: Elections in Azerbaijan comply with int'l standards

Azerbaijan is a supporter of democratic processes, including transparent elections. I believe that the country has achieved its goal: the election campaign and voting were held under the law," head of the international observation mission of TURKPA, Turkish MP İsmet Uçma said.

According to Report, Uçma said Azerbaijan is still suffering from Armenian occupation. As a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, there are more than a million refugees and internally displaced persons in the country. In these circumstances, all conditions were created for internally displaced persons to participate in the elections. The head of the mission noted that on election day (February 9), they visited several polling stations in Shamakhi and Gobustan.

In turn, a member of the TURKPA observation mission, deputy Ziyadin Zhamaldinov noted that a large number of candidates witness the presence of pluralism and freedom in Azerbaijan, a high level of public involvement in democratic processes.

"We believe that the early elections to the Milli Majlis comply with democratic principles, international standards, as well as international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Zhamaldinov said.