Turkish Premier receives Azerbaijani delegation

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Salim Muslimov, is on a visit to Turkey. On the first day of the visit the delegation has visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara. They laid flowers at the monument and paid tribute to the memory of the national leader, Report informs.

Then, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu received Azerbaijani delegation. The meeting discussed the importance of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey and emphasized joint efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the strengthening of ties. The sides stressed the special place of the issues relating to the labor market and social protection of the population in bilateral relations.

Turkish Prime Minister noted that, the Inter-Governmental Agreement in the field of labor and social protection is being implemented successfully on both sides more than ten years. Mr. Salim Muslimov spoke of the close ties between the ministries of the two countries, underlining that, the sides constantly exchange data with each other on the issues on the labor market, employment, social security, social protection of disabled persons, the medical social expertise and rehabilitation of disability. In particular, Azerbaijan appreciates the role of Turkish colleagues in development and application of professional standards, the activities of tripartite committee in labor relations, comprehensive health insurance system and other fields.

He also informed that, this year, the Azerbaijani disabled for the first time were sent to treatment to medical and social rehabilitation center in Pamukkale and this process will continue.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Turkey Faiq Bagirov, Labor and Social Security Minister of Turkey Faruk Celik and other officials also attended the meeting.

As part of the visit, Azerbaijani delegation will take part at the 8th meeting of the Joint Permanent Commission on cooperation in the field of labor and social protection between Azerbaijan and Turkey.