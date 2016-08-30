 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish Embassy staff visited monument to Turkish soldiers in Baku

    August 30 marks the state of Turkey holiday - Victory Day

    Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan celebrates the country's public holiday - Victory Day.

    Report informs, on this occasion, the embassy’s staff visited the monument to Turkish soldiers in Baku.

    First, were played the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey, and then the deputy ambassador of Turkey in Azerbaijan Meral Barlas laid a wreath at the monument.

    After that, M. Barlas left a note in the book of memory. In her speech, the diplomat said that this day is a glorious page in the history of Turkey. She also noted the achievements of the Azerbaijani soldier who fought for independence of Turkey.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi