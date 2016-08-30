Turkish Embassy staff visited monument to Turkish soldiers in Baku

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan celebrates the country's public holiday - Victory Day.

Report informs, on this occasion, the embassy’s staff visited the monument to Turkish soldiers in Baku.

First, were played the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey, and then the deputy ambassador of Turkey in Azerbaijan Meral Barlas laid a wreath at the monument.

After that, M. Barlas left a note in the book of memory. In her speech, the diplomat said that this day is a glorious page in the history of Turkey. She also noted the achievements of the Azerbaijani soldier who fought for independence of Turkey.