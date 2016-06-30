Turkish Ambassador thanks Azerbaijani President and the people

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'I would like to express my gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, all Azerbaijani authorities and Azerbaijani brothers in regard with solidarity, demonstrated due to the incident'.

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan İsmayıl Alper Coşkun told reporters.

The ambassador said that every time Azerbaijani government and people have demonstrated solidarity with Turkey in most powerful form: 'The incident was an unacceptable, treacherous attack killing many civilians. Of course, we are not going to get used to terror attacks. We will fight against in the most powerful way. But it is not only Turkey's problem. It is a global problem occurring in different parts of the world, in Europe, America, Pakistan, Africa. We need a unity to fight against this problem. In addition to Azerbaijani, we got messages of solidarity from our allies after Istanbul attacks. But it is important to prevent such incidents. We must resolve this issue. The issue is not related only to Turkey, target is not only Turkey. Target is humanity. All of the sources of terrorism must be fought with the same determination'.