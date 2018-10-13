Trump’s advisor unveils purpose of visit to Russia and South Caucasus

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ US Presidential Advisor for National Security John Bolton will visit Moscow to improve relations between Russia and the United States and discussion of problematic aspects in the relations between the two countries. Report informs citing TASS that John Bolton said in an interview to journalist Hugh Hewitt.

"The reason for this visit is to continue the dialogue launched by the US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin this summer in Helsinki, to discuss the relationship between the US and Russia,where we can make progress, where we still have problems and disagreements," said Bolton.

Bolton said that during his visit to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia he hopes to assess the important geopolitical role which these countries play in the relations with Iran, Russia and Turkey - the guarantor states of the Syrian settlement.

On October 20, the US President's Advisor on National Security will go on a foreign trip to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.