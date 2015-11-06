Resolution by Azerbaijan to UN Convention on Combating Corruption was adopted at a meeting of the parties

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ The resolution on "Best practices and technological innovation through the introduction of transparent, accountable and efficient provision of public services to promote the prevention of corruption" initiated by Azerbaijan, was adopted by the 6th session of the UN Convention on Combating Corruption in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Algeria, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Fiji, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the State of Palestine, Sudan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates Vietnam joined the resolution put forward by Azerbaijan as co-authors.

The adopted resolution create favorable conditions for Azerbaijan to promote their practices in the field of technological innovation through the provision of efficient public services as ASAN Service, share achievements and exchange positive developments.