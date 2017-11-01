 Top
    Tehran today hosts trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian and Russian presidents

    Leaders will discuss infrastructure projects and energy cooperation

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ A trilateral meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran will be held today in Tehran.

    Report informs, Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani will discuss infrastructure projects and cooperation in the energy sector.

    At the end of the summit the leaders will make a joint statement. The statement will reflect main directions of the future cooperation.

    This will be the second negotiations in this format. For the first time leaders come together in Baku in August 2016 on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.

