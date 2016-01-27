Tbilisi to host 25th annual session of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Preparations in Georgia are in full swing ahead of next year’s annual international security forum involving hundreds of foreign politicians.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili today revealed the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly’s 25th annual session will be held in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi on July 1-5, 2016.

It will be the first time Georgia will host the annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The large-scale event will bring together about 700 foreign politicians and act as a stage to promote Georgia’s successful image to the world. Garibashvili stressed the country "has never hosted such an important and large-scaled international occasion” before.

"Georgia will host delegations from 57 foreign states and the number of foreign politicians attending the session will reach seven hundred,” Garibashvili said.

The Government and Parliament of Georgia were working hard to prepare for the event and provide a high-level reception to the hundreds of guests.

The OSCE is a group of 57 states who collectively adopt a comprehensive approach to address a wide range of security-related concerns, including arms control, human rights, counter-terrorism and more.