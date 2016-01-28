Tajikistan thanks Azerbaijan for assistance to eliminate consequences of natural disasters

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Parviz Davlatzoda held a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to this country Abbasali Hasanov.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, during the meeting the Deputy Minister thanked the Government and people of Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid sent after the earthquake in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast (GBAO) and transmits corresponding message from the President of Tajikistan to the President of Azerbaijan.

"Also, topical questions of bilateral and regional issues discussed in a friendly and constructive atmosphere", Foreign Ministry said.