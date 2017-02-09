State Secretary: Azerbaijan and France have good relations

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Relations between Azerbaijan and France are on good level.

Report informs, Secretary of State to the French Prime Minister for State reform and simplification, member of the Government, President of the Senate's Ecologist parliamentary group Jean-Vincent Place told during his visit to French lyceum in Baku.

He told that visits of officials of different levels from both sides reflect “dynamism of our relations”.

J. V. Place noted that the main purpose of his visit was getting acquainted with ASAN service and exchanging experience in the field of public services: “We liked idea of ASAN buses, which we could use in our country”.

He noted that he met with the President of Azerbaijan, as well the Head of ASAN service and intends to meet with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan.

The state minister also shared his impressions from his visit to French lyceum. He expressed his thanks all those who contributed to realization of this project, “which features an example of multiculturalism in the country”.

Notably, today State secretary will get acquainted with University France-Azerbaijan.

Photo: Elshan Baba