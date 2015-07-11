State Department Special Envoy: US to support Azerbaijan's future projects

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Southern Gas Corridor is the project distinguished by the commercial, technical, political and diplomatic complexity. The US diplomatic support to the project."

Report informs, the US State Department Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Amos Hokstayn who is on the visit to Baku, said at a briefing.

He noted that the Southern Gas Corridor is the project, which directly guarantees the European energy security: " We will continue to support this project in all institutions where the US is represented and say that the project is a key to European energy security and contributes to it. The construction of the Southern Gas Corridor has already begun. The US will support Azerbaijan in its future projects too."