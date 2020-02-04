Shanghai Cooperation Organization observer mission is already in Baku

The observer mission from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) began its work on the preparation and conduct of early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan on February 9.

According to Report, SCO Deputy Secretary-General Sherali Saidamir Jonon is leading the mission, which includes representatives of the legislative, executive, and electoral bodies of the member-states, as well as officials of the SCO Secretariat. Members of the Mission will deploy observations in Baku and settlements of the Absheron Peninsula, Sumgait, Shirvan, as well as in the areas around them.

The mission will focus on studying the readiness of polling stations, monitoring the voting process, organizing the election campaign, counting votes, as well as polling voters, representatives of candidates, and other observers. It will complete its work on February 10.