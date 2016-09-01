Secretary General: OSCE has serious split

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Split observed in OSCE, which comes from a different approach to dealing with security issues. Report informs citing the TASS, the OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier said before the informal meeting of OSCE foreign ministers in Potsdam.

"The OSCE has a serious split, and that is an additional reason to hold this informal meeting," he said.

It is necessary to take into account the concerns of all, but at the same time it is important to follow the general rules".

It is expected that during this meeting issues of release of the existing political crisis, the resolution of unresolved conflicts in the OSCE area will be discussed.

Notably, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov is attending the meeting.