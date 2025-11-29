Sahiba Gafarova sends letter of condolences to chairman of Chinese Parliament

In her letter to Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Zhao Leji, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova expressed profound sorrow about the numerous deaths and injuries caused by a severe fire that occurred in a residential complex in Hong Kong, Report informs, citing the Milli Majlis.

The speaker expressed deep condolences to Zhao Leji, the families of the deceased, their loved ones and the entire Chinese people, and she wished those injured a swift recovery, speaking on her own behalf and on behalf of the Members of the Milli Majlis of the Azerbaijan Republic.