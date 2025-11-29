Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Sahiba Gafarova sends letter of condolences to chairman of Chinese Parliament

    Foreign policy
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 10:28
    Sahiba Gafarova

    In her letter to Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Zhao Leji, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova expressed profound sorrow about the numerous deaths and injuries caused by a severe fire that occurred in a residential complex in Hong Kong, Report informs, citing the Milli Majlis.

    The speaker expressed deep condolences to Zhao Leji, the families of the deceased, their loved ones and the entire Chinese people, and she wished those injured a swift recovery, speaking on her own behalf and on behalf of the Members of the Milli Majlis of the Azerbaijan Republic.

    Sahibə Qafarova Çin parlamentinin sədrinə başsağlığı məktubu ünvanlayıb
    Сахиба Гафарова выразила соболезнования Чжао Лэцзи в связи с трагедией в Гонконге

