Samad Seyidov participates in PACE Bureau and Standing Committee meetings

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Parliamentary of the Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the permanent chairperson of the national delegation, MP, Chairman of International and Interparliamentary Relations Committee and the Standing Committee of the Bureau, SamadSeyidov will attend meetings of the organization.

Report was told in the National Assembly of Azerbaijan.

Threats to the rule of law in member States of the Council of Europe, European institutions and human rights participation of migrant diasporas in the process of democratization and a number of organizational issues will be discussed at the meetings of the Council of Europe member states to be held in Paris on March 5-6.