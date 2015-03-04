 Top
    Close photo mode

    Samad Seyidov participates in PACE Bureau and Standing Committee meetings

    Threats to the rule of law and other important issues will be discussed at the Meetings of the Council of Europe member states

    Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Parliamentary of the Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the permanent chairperson of the national delegation, MP, Chairman of International and Interparliamentary Relations Committee and the Standing Committee of the Bureau, SamadSeyidov will attend meetings of the organization.

    Report was told in the National Assembly of Azerbaijan.

    Threats to the rule of law in member States of the Council of Europe, European institutions and human rights participation of migrant diasporas in the process of democratization and a number of organizational issues will be discussed at the meetings of the Council of Europe member states to be held in Paris on March 5-6.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi