Russian MFA issues statement over 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia and Azerbaijan are by centuries linked with old traditions of friendship, common history and culture. Over the past quarter century, we have managed to preserve and multiply this invaluable heritage and bring relations to level of strategic partnership." Report informs, the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

The statement notes that political dialogue is characterized by high intensity. Warm, informal, confidential and extremely active contacts are maintained between regions, parliaments, departments, the heads of two states. The intergovernmental commissions on economic and military-technical cooperation are fruitfully working. Active work is carried out to improve and expand the legal framework, including interstate, intergovernmental and interregional agreements.

"Adhering to similar views on many topical international problems, Russia and Azerbaijan effectively support each other in the world arena," the statement says.

It was noted that more than 600 joint companies operate in Azerbaijani market, including about 200 with 100% Russian capital and over 400 in format of a joint venture. The accumulated Russian investments in Azerbaijan to date are about $ 1.4 billion. Interregional relations are expanding that involving enterprises from more than 70 subjects of the Russian Federation. 17 Russian regions have concluded agreements with Azerbaijan on economic, cultural and scientific-technical cooperation.