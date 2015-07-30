Russian Embassy: No incidents happened on border with Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan commented on information from some media that Russian border guards crossed the border with Azerbaijan in the area of Ilisu.

Report was told in the press service of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan, no incidents on the Azerbaijani-Russian border reported.

"We reaffirm the statement of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan that no border crossings have been recorded", said in the press service.

Some media published information that a group of Russian border guards crossed the border of Azerbaijan and killed several wild animals and then took the meat of animals and returned to their positions.