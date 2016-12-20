Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan tightens security after Russian envoy's murder

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We're all still in a shock. This is an extraordinary event in the history of Russian and Soviet diplomacy."

Report informs, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin said, commenting on the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov on December 19.

According to him, after the incident security measures have been strengthened in Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Notably, after the attack Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to strengthen security of Russian diplomatic missions abroad.