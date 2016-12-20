 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan tightens security after Russian envoy's murder

    Vladimir Dorokhin: We're all still in a shock

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We're all still in a shock. This is an extraordinary event in the history of Russian and Soviet diplomacy."

    Report informs, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin said, commenting on the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov on December 19.

    According to him, after the incident security measures have been strengthened in Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

    Notably, after the attack Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to strengthen security of Russian diplomatic missions abroad.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi