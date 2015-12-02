Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will oppose the autonomy of ODIHR (Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights) of the OSCE, its job is to respond to the mandate, organization has not yet passed the exam on objectivity. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was commented by the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the next, 22 th meeting of the OSCE foreign ministers on December 3-4 in Belgrade.

Russian foreign Ministry also stated that the specialized institutions of the OSCE Bureau for democratic institutions and human rights (ODIHR), high Commissioner on national minorities (HCNM) and the OSCE representative on freedom of the media – couldn’t stand the “exam” for objectivity and independence.

“They maintain non-consensus approaches and projects, thus violating the principle of impartiality, said in depodesta. - Allowed the exceeding of mandates and arbitrary, has not received General approval of States parties, actions”.

“Glaring example is the recent preparation of the notorious “opus” in Crimea by the ODIHR and HCNM, and on extrabudgetary funds”, said the Russian foreign Ministry.