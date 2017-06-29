Romanian Embassy will temporarily suspend provision of some consular services

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan will suspend provision of consular services with the exception visas and emergency travel documents.

Report informs referring to the Embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan, these restrictions will be effective from July 3 to August 11.

According to information, for all other consular services (citizenship, civil status documents, notary documents, obtaining documents from Romania and passports), citizens can contact the Consular Section of the Embassy of Romania in Georgia (Tbilisi) or the Consulate General of Romania in Istanbul (Turkey).